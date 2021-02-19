Gov. Evers signs bill allowing pharmacy technicians, students to administer COVID-19 vaccines

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers on Friday signed a bill into law that will allow pharmacy technicians and students to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

The new law allows pharmacy students who have completed two years of pharmacy school to administer vaccines under the supervision of an authorized vaccinator.

“While we work to get shots in arms as soon as we have supply available, we also want to make sure we’re maximizing our capacity by expanding the number of people who can administer those doses once we have them,” Evers said. “Getting vaccine doses to folks across our state continues to be our top priority so we can recover and bounce back from this pandemic.”

Assembly Bill (AB) 4 which was passed in the Legislature on Tuesday, will also allow individuals to administer vaccines if the person has completed at least two hours in an approved training course, if the person works under a pharmacist’s supervision, if the person is certified in basic life support or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and if the person holds a pharmacy technician certification from either the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board or the National Healthcareer Association.

