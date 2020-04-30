Gov. Evers says over 1 million Wisconsinites from various organizations support Safer at Home order extension

“This is an unprecedented outpouring of support, and I hope people in the State Capitol listen.”

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that dozens of Wisconsin organizations making up more than one million people have showed support for the Safer at Home’s order extension, as seen in briefs filed with the state Supreme Court.

“From nurses and doctors to pastors and community leaders, the message to state lawmakers and the Court is loud and clear: Safer at Home is saving lives,” Evers said in a statement. “This is an unprecedented outpouring of support, and I hope people in the State Capitol listen.”

According to the news release, the organizations filed amicus briefs asking court officials to uphold the order. Prior to Safer at Home, the number of people testing positive for the virus doubled every 3.4 days. With the order in place, that number has now doubled every 12.4 days.

The release said this flattening of the curve has kept hospitals in the state from becoming overrun and is said to have saved anywhere from 300 to 1,400 lives. The release added that “continued adherence to science and advice of health professionals has the potential to save thousands more in Wisconsin alone.”

More than 200 businesses, government officials and other organizations signed a letter in support of the order earlier this month.

