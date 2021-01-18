Gov. Evers says ‘no break’ in DHS leadership as secretary-designee tabbed for Biden administration

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks at an event in Green Bay on Monday, January 18th, 2021.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says the state won’t see a lag in its coronavirus response despite losing its health secretary designee to Joe Biden’s administration.

Current Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm will be leaving this week to join the Biden administration as the second-highest ranking official in the federal Department of Health and Human Services.

“Andrea Palm did an outstanding job for us as Secretary of Health Services in the state of Wisconsin,” Gov. Evers said during an event in Green Bay Monday. “She’s a consummate public servant, she always worked hard for the people.”

“We hate to lose her, but she’s done an outstanding job for us,” Evers continued. “We always felt very, very confident in her work.”

Evers says Karen Timberlake will be appointed as interim secretary and will start on Monday, January 25th.

“There’ll really be no break,” Evers said. “We had a great secretary, we’ll have a great interim secretary moving forward.”

Palm is expected to leave for Washington, D.C. this week. She previously served in the Obama administration as senior counselor to the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

