Gov. Evers releases COVID-19 guidelines for businesses as they reopen

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers’ administration on Friday released a best practices guidebook for businesses as they reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The guidelines apply to a wide array of businesses from swimming pools to restaurants, hair salons to gyms, manufacturers and professional offices.

Wisconsin’s current Safer at Home order closing most nonessential businesses remains in effect until May 26. The Wisconsin Supreme Court is considering a lawsuit filed by Republican lawmakers seeking to undo the order.

Evers said the guidelines compiled by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. included input from national and state health and industry experts in partnership with the state department of Health Services, Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Tourism as well as regional economic development partners

Being able to reopen, the economic development agency said, “will require the gradual adoption of new business practices that reflect the evolving reality of the COVID-19 pandemic and our success in mitigating the effects of this unprecedented global health emergency.”

