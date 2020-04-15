Gov. Evers reads to children in video

MADISON, Wis. — As millions of children around the country stay home from school amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Tony Evers isn’t able to do what he says is one of his favorite activities: visit schools and read to students.

The governor, who previously served as the Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction, found a way to read to students virtually, releasing a video on Twitter and Facebook on Wednesday morning of him reading ‘Say Something’ by Peter H. Reynolds.

One of my favorite things to do when I visit schools is to read to students, so today I wanted to share a book with Wisconsin students called, “Say Something” by Peter H. Reynolds. Watch here: https://t.co/PTOWAyGE82 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) April 15, 2020

In another tweet, Gov. Evers thanked students and parents throughout Wisconsin who are adjusting to doing school from home.

“It’s not easy,” the governor wrote, “but I appreciate your efforts to help keep our communities healthy and safe.”

Wisconsin schools are currently closed at least until April 24, when Evers’ Safer at Home order is scheduled to end.

