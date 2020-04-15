Gov. Evers reads to children in video
MADISON, Wis. — As millions of children around the country stay home from school amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Tony Evers isn’t able to do what he says is one of his favorite activities: visit schools and read to students.
The governor, who previously served as the Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction, found a way to read to students virtually, releasing a video on Twitter and Facebook on Wednesday morning of him reading ‘Say Something’ by Peter H. Reynolds.
In another tweet, Gov. Evers thanked students and parents throughout Wisconsin who are adjusting to doing school from home.
“It’s not easy,” the governor wrote, “but I appreciate your efforts to help keep our communities healthy and safe.”
Wisconsin schools are currently closed at least until April 24, when Evers’ Safer at Home order is scheduled to end.