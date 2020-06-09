Gov. Evers pulls Wisconsin National Guard from protest support

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has announced that the Wisconsin National Guard will end its mission of being present at protests throughout the state following the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

Roughly 1,500 troops have been mobilized over the past week in an effort to assist with ensuring public safety during the protests, according to the news release.

“This is a watershed moment for our nation, one that requires everyone being willing to come together,” Evers said in a statement. “I am encouraged by the peaceful protesters who continue to make their voices heard and demand change, and I am grateful for the citizen soldiers of the Wisconsin National Guard whose important mission helped keep our communities safe.”

Troops have been mobilized in various cities throughout the state. The Guard completed its mission in Milwaukee, Green Bay and Racine on Monday, with troops leaving Kenosha last week.

National Guard members stayed on duty to support Madison into Monday night.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments