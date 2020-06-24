Gov. Evers prepared to activate Wisconsin National Guard following destructive protests in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers says he is preparing to activate the Wisconsin National Guard after a night of protests turned destructive in Madison.

In a series of tweets, the governor said the Guard would be activated to protect state buildings and infrastructure.

“What happened in Madison last night presented a stark contrast from the peaceful protests we have seen across our state in recent weeks, including significant damage to state property,” Gov. Evers tweeted.

Madison police reported damage to state buildings and a Molotov cocktail thrown into the City County Building overnight. Two statues were removed from outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol. A state senator also alleges he was assaulted by protesters while taking a video and had to lock himself in his Capitol office for safety.

We are prepared to activate the Wisconsin National Guard to protect state buildings and infrastructure and are continuing to work with local law enforcement to understand their response to last night’s events and their plan to respond to similar events in the future. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) June 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Mayor Satya-Rhodes Conway had yet to comment on Tuesday night’s demonstrations. News 3 Now has reached out to the city for comment and has yet to respond.

