Gov. Evers orders temporary suspension of evictions, foreclosures during public health emergency

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has directed the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to order the temporary suspension of evictions and foreclosures during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The order prevents landlords from evicting tenants unless there is “an imminent threat of serious physical harm to another person.”

Mortgagees also cannot commence civil action to foreclose for 6o days.

“During this time individuals, families, and small businesses may see disruptions in paychecks due to losing hours, tips, business or employment,” Evers said in the statement. “This is another step we can take to prioritize the health and safety of Wisconsinites during this public health emergency. Evictions and foreclosures pose a direct and serious threat to the health and well-being of Wisconsinites, ensuring they are able to keep a roof over their heads and those in social services can prioritize assisting those who currently do not have shelter is critically important.”

