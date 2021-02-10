Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff to honor Columbia County fire inspector who died of COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags be flown at half-staff Friday in remembrance of a Columbia County fire inspector who died of COVID-19.

David Jerald Tomlinson was a member of the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department for over 30 years, according to a post from the department’s Facebook page. A news release said he died Dec. 6 after he contracted the virus in the line of duty.

Evers signed Executive Order #107 in Tomlinson’s honor, which will go into effect from sunrise to sunset Friday.

“Fire Inspector Tomlinson served his community as a volunteer firefighter for 31 years, and most recently served as a Fire Inspector,” Evers said in a statement. “Before that, he contributed to his community by working for the U.S. Postal Service for 32 years and as a fixture in local youth sports. We are thankful for his years of service, and our thoughts are with Fire Inspector Tomlinson’s family, friends, and the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department.”

Tomlinson’s family will hold a private service Friday.

