Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff to honor Beloit officer who died of COVID-19

by Jaymes Langrehr

Beloit Police Officer Dan Daly in 2020. Courtesy: Beloit Police Department

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is ordering flags to be lowered to half-staff Wednesday to honor a Beloit police officer who recently died of complications from COVID-19.

Officer Daniel J. Daly died earlier this month at the age of 48. He was a 24-year veteran of the department and served as a member of their field training officer cadre. He left behind a wife and two children.

Daly’s body was escorted from a hospital in Rockford back to Beloit last week.

“Dan dedicated more than two decades of his life to selflessly serving the people of this state, and Kathy and I extend our deepest sympathies to his family, the Beloit Police Department, and all those who knew and loved him,” Gov. Evers said Tuesday. “Especially as we enter the holiday season, where his absence will surely be felt, we are thinking of Dan’s family, friends, and loved ones as they mourn his loss.”

Funeral services for Daly will be held Wednesday, November 24.

To coincide with his funeral service, Evers ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

