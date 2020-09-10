Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff in remembrance of 9/11

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags to at half-staff Friday in honor of 9/11.

Friday marks the 19th anniversary of the tragic terror attack.

“On the 19th anniversary of September 11th, we pay tribute to the those who lost their lives, the survivors and surviving family members and loved ones, and the first responders, volunteers, and other countless heroes who responded during a time of great need,” Evers said. “We continue to strive toward that which has held us together when tragedy strikes, our resilience, our spirit of service, and the resolve to find strength through unity and purpose.”

In an executive order signed Thursday, Evers declared Friday a statewide day of service in remembrance of the tragedy.

Evers said anyone looking to take part in the day of service should follow recommendations from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

