Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of recently identified Korean War soldier

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced U.S. and the state of Wisconsin flags will be flown at half-staff Saturday to honor Army Cpl. Francis J. Rochon, a recently identified Korean War soldier whose remains have returned to Wisconsin for burial.

Rochon of Superior will be buried with full military honors in Foxboro, Wisconsin, Saturday, the release said. The Department of Defense positively identified his remains 70 years after his death.

“This is a great yet somber day,” Evers said. “We humbly remember Cpl. Rochon’s brave sacrifice to our nation and offer our condolences to his family as they now find closure after so many years and lay Cpl. Rochon to rest eternally in his home state and community.”

Rochon was a member of the 2nd Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Sept. 1, 1950 near Changnyeong, South Korea. He was declared dead on Dec. 31, 1953 and his remains were declared non-recoverable on Jan 16., 1956.

The release said is unidentified remains were buried in South Korea in January 1951 and reinterred in 1956 to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. Rochon was disinterred in 2018 for possible identification.

Scientists used anthropological analysis, circumstantial evidence and mitochondrial DNA analysis to identify his remains.

He will be buried at Summit Cemetery in Foxboro. Rochon received the Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and Combat Infantryman Badge.

