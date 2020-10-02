Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of former state representative Dr. Jacob Hines

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers ordered the Untied States and state of Wisconsin flags be flown at half-staff on Saturday Oct. 3 in honor of former state representative Dr. Jacob (Doc) Hines, who passed away on March 3 at 92 years old.

Hines represented Wisconsin’s 42nd Assembly District for 7 years, serving as the chairman of the Public Health Committee for 6 years. Hines was also an accomplished veterinarian and a World War II veteran.

“Doc Hines was a pillar of his community, practicing veterinary medicine for 53 years, serving in the State Assembly, and contributing to countless organizations, boards, and his church,” said Gov. Evers. “He was a dedicated public servant, and on behalf of the state of Wisconsin, I offer my condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.”

Private memorial services will be held on Saturday Oct. 3.

Executive order #93 can be found here.

