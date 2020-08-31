Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy who died of COVID-19

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced Sunday night that flags will fly at half-staff Monday in honor of the Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy who died of coronavirus last week.

According to Executive Order #87, flags will fly at half staff Monday to remember Deputy Richard ‘Rick’ Treadwell.

Treadwell passed away Aug. 22 after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

“This virus continues to devastate families and communities across our state. This is a reminder to all of us the danger our first responders, healthcare professionals, and others are in as they serve their communities during a global pandemic,” Evers said. “Deputy Treadwell had a selfless dedication to his community and the people he served in Dane County for over 25 years. On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, we honor his memory and share our deepest condolences with Deputy Treadwell’s family, friends, and community.”

