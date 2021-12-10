Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff for Grant County judge’s funeral

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags fly at half-staff on Saturday in honor of a Grant County judge who died last week.

Judge George S. Curry, of Platteville, died at the age of 74 on Dec. 4.

“Judge Curry led a distinguished career of public service that spanned decades,” Evers said. “Kathy and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Curry family, the Grant County community, and all those who knew and worked with him over the years.”

Raised in Darlington, WI, Curry went on to get his bachelor’s degree in economics at Luther College in Iowa before serving in the U.S. Army Reserve. He later earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1972.

Curry started his legal career with Kopp, McKichan, Geyer LLP in Platteville where he worked as an attorney until 1990 when he was appointed to the Grant County Circuit Court by Gov. Tommy Thompson. Curry went on to serve a total of 19 years on the court and presided over 387 jury trials in that time.

Curry’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11 at the United Methodist Church in Platteville.

Executive Order #146 will be in effect from sunrise til sunset on the day of Curry’s funeral.

