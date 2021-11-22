Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff after Waukesha parade tragedy

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. – Gov. Tony Evers ordered the U.S. and Wisconsin flags to be flown at half-staff Monday, in honor of those who were killed at a parade in Waukesha Sunday night.

An SUV sped through an annual Christmas Parade, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others.

In a tweet Sunday, Evers said he was praying for the Waukesha community.

Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act. I’m grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) November 22, 2021

“I’m grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help,” Evers said. “We are in contact with local partners as we await more information.”

A person of interest in the incident is in custody.

