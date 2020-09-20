Gov. Evers orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — In honor of the recent passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until her burial.

“Justice Ginsburg was a stalwart public servant who spend her life working to hold our country accountable for our promises of equity, equality, truth and justice. What a devastating loss,” said Gov. Evers.

This order includes flags at all buildings, grounds and military installations in Wisconsin.

Executive order #89 can be found here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.