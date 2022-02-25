Gov. Evers orders flags lowered in honor of former State Rep. Daniel LeMahieu

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is ordering flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday in memory of former State Rep. Daniel LeMahieu, who died earlier this month.

LeMahieu, who passed away on Feb. 18 at the age of 75, served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971 before being elected as Sheboygan County Board Supervisor in 1988. He held that role until 2002, when he was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 59th Assembly District.

He served 12 years in the Assembly before retiring the same year his son, Devin, was elected to the Wisconsin State Senate. LeMahieu later saw his son become Senate Majority Leader.

“The state of Wisconsin is grateful for the late Representative LeMahieu’s service to our country, to the people of Wisconsin, and to his community,” Gov. Evers said in a statement announcing the flag-lowering order. “Kathy and I extend our sincerest condolences to his son, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, and the entire LeMahieu family, as well as his friends, colleagues, and community during this difficult time.”

LeMahieu also owned and published the Lakeshore Weekly for 23 years.

Services for LeMahieu will be held Saturday, Feb. 26 in Oostburg. Flags will be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset that day in his honor.

