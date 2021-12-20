Gov. Evers orders flag-lowering for former WSP trooper lost to cancer

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. – Governor Tony Evers ordered the US and Wisconsin to fly at half-staff Tuesday, in honor of a former Wisconsin State Patrol trooper.

Bryan Peth, 77, died after a battle with cancer.

Peth served also served as a captain in the Peshtigo Fire Department.

“Captain and Trooper Bryan Peth led an incredible career of public service,” Evers said in a statement Monday. “Kathy and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Peth family.”

The order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday.

