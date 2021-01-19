Gov. Evers officially announces new public health emergency, extension of mask mandate

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin's Electoral College, casts his vote at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Morry Gash

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has established a new statewide public health emergency and mask mandate.

Evers officially signed Executive Order #104 and Emergency Order #1 Tuesday as vaccination distribution efforts continue throughout Wisconsin. The news comes as no surprise, as Evers made the original announcement in a news briefing last week.

The face coverings requirement will expire March 20.

“We’re working every day to get vaccines distributed and get shots in arms to get our state back to some sort of normal,” Evers said in a statement. “At the end of the day, vaccine supplies are limited, so while we continue to ask the federal government for more vaccines and faster, we have to keep working together to stop the spread today by continuing wear our masks, staying home whenever we can, avoiding gatherings, and doubling down on our efforts to keep our friends, neighbors, and families safe.”

The state Department of Health Services said nearly 250,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Wisconsin.

