Gov. Evers now seeking applicants for Dane County sheriff

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Applications for Dane County Sheriff are now open.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday morning that he is now seeking applicants for Dane County Sheriff. Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney announced his resignation from the sheriff’s office in mid-January.

Mahoney’s resignation goes into effect May 8. The new sheriff’s term would end Jan. 2, 2023.

Those interested in the position should send a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVSheriffAppointments@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be turned in by 5 p.m. on Feb. 18.

The application is available on Evers’ website under the “Apply to Serve” section. Anyone with questions about the selection process can contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at 608-266-1212.

