Gov. Evers, Lt. Gov. Barnes and Maj. Gen. Knapp hold news conference in Kenosha

Site staff by Site staff

KENOSHA, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp of the Wisconsin National Guard are holding a news conference at 5 p.m. at the Kenosha Emergency Operations Center in Kenosha.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.