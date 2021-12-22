Gov. Evers investing $18 million to help families pay water bills

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced $18 million in funding on Wednesday to help people in the state pay their water bills.

According to a news release, the money comes from the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, which was authorized as part of an emergency effort to respond to the pandemic.

The release said this is the first time water assistance funds have been made available to Wisconsin residents.

“We know Wisconsinites are stretched thin with businesses facing supply chain challenges and Wisconsin families seeing costs in their everyday lives go up, and we want them to know that help is available, especially now during the winter season,” the governor said in a statement. “These critical funds will help alleviate some of the financial stress families are facing and ensure that folks have the resources they need to make ends meet.”

People interested in applying for the funds should call 2-1-1 or r 1-800-506-5596.

Rent and additional utility assistance is also available.

You can learn more on the Department of Administration’s website.

