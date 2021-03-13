Gov. Evers, First Lady Evers receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers have received their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The two received their second shot Friday at SSM Health in Madison, exactly one year after Evers declared the first public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic.

A year ago today, I declared the first public health emergency in response to #COVID19. Today, Wisconsin leads the country in vaccine doses used, and with a third of Wisconsinites 65 and over fully vaccinated, Kathy and I were excited to join them by getting our second doses. pic.twitter.com/04Ob5UTGCQ — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 13, 2021

The governor received his first dose on Feb. 12, while the First Lady received hers earlier that same week. The two received the vaccine as part of the eligible group of Wisconsinites who are 65 and older.

“Like so many Wisconsinites, Kathy and I waited our turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine and, now with a third of Wisconsinites over 65 having been fully vaccinated, we’re excited to be able to join them,” Evers said. “I’m proud Wisconsin is leading the nation in using the shots we have available, and we’re going to keep working to get folks vaccinated as soon as we can. Kathy and I encourage every Wisconsinite to get vaccinated as soon as you’re eligible and remember to complete your vaccine series if your vaccine requires two doses.”

Wisconsin is leading the country in COVID-19 vaccine shots used compared to total doses received. As of Friday, more than 20% of Wisconsinites have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, while nearly 12% are fully vaccinated.

