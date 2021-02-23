Gov. Evers extends deadline for applications for Dane Co. Sheriff

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is extending the deadline for applications before he appoints a new Dane County Sheriff.

Current Sheriff Dave Mahoney announced his resignation last month, saying he was leaving the department before the end of his term to take a job with American Family Insurance. Mahoney’s resignation is effective May 8th.

Under state law, the governor will appoint Mahoney’s replacement for the rest of the term, which ends on January 2nd, 2023. The position will be up for election in 2022.

The deadline for applications was originally February 18th, but Gov. Evers is now extending the deadline to March 12th.

The governor’s office says anyone interested in being considered for appointment should submit an application to GOVSheriffAppointments@wisconsin.gov. The application can be found here.

