Gov. Evers eases restrictions, allows some businesses to reopen

Gov. Tony Evers announces his Safer at Home directive during a March 24, 2020 press conference. Evers’ order shuttering nonessential businesses is being attacked by opponents misusing the state’s COVID-19 projections. Wisconsin Department of Health Services via YouTube

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday that some non-essential businesses will be allowed to reopen with some modifications starting Wednesday morning.

“No one wants to reopen our economy as much as I do, and we’re working to do everything we can to make sure we can do so as soon as we safely and responsibly can,” Evers said. “That’s why today we announced a new order that, coupled with our Safer at Home order that went into effect last week, turns the dial a notch by allowing non-essential businesses to do more than they were able to do before.”

A new emergency order signed on Monday will allow curbside drop-off of goods and animals to allow groomers, upholstery businesses and small engine shops, among other businesses, to safely reopen.

According to a news release, all businesses must operate free of contact by providing online or over-the-phone payment to ensure businesses are still following social distancing guidelines.

The release said businesses must continue to enact disinfecting practices. All operations must be able to be performed by a single staff member, the release said.

The order also allows outdoor recreational rentals — including boats, golf carts, kayaks and ATVs — to resume operations. All automatic and self-service car washes will also be allowed to reopen.

All businesses are already allowed to do curbside pickup.

Emergency Order #34 is available here.

