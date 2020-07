Gov. Evers discusses making health care a priority during virtual roundtable event

Site staff by Site staff

Gov. Tony Evers took part in a virtual roundtable event joined by health care providers and COVID-19 patients to discuss their relationship with the American health care system.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments