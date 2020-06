Gov. Evers discusses George Floyd protests, criminal justice reform

MADISON, Wis. — The killing of George Floyd has sparked protests and conversations calling for reforming, defunding and in some cases, abolishing the police. Gov. Tony Evers joins Live at Four to talk about the unrest throughout the country and address calls for criminal justice reform.

