Gov. Evers directs WisDOT to issue COVID-19 relief permits

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced Saturday that he has directed the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to issue permits that will allow for additional supplies to be transported on Wisconsin interstates, highways and roads.

According to a news release, the permits will increase weight limits and waive limitations on truck driver hours of service. The permits come in an effort to help supply grocery retailers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unless specifically noted otherwise, the permits expire on March 28.

