Gov. Evers directs DHS to mandate statewide closure of all K-12 schools

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has directed the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to mandate a statewide closure of all K-12 schools.

According to the news release, the mandated closure will begin Wednesday in order to give school districts enough time to make plans for students, families, teachers and staff.

The decision is part of the state’s efforts to contain the coronavirus in Wisconsin. The release said school districts will be allowed to close sooner than Wednesday, especially those in counties that have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of now, schools are expected to reopen April 6, but the release said this date is subject to change.

BREAKING: @GovEvers directs DHS to mandate statewide closure of all K-12 Wisconsin schools, effective 3/18. “Closing our schools is not a decision I made lightly, but keeping our kids, our educators, our families, and our communities safe is a top priority,” he said. #News3Now — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) March 13, 2020

“Closing our schools is not a decision I made lightly, but keeping our kids, our educators, our families, and our communities safe is a top priority as we continue our work to respond to and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” said Evers.

DHS officials reported 11 new cases of the coronavirus Friday afternoon, or 19 cases total in the state.

“Kids and families across Wisconsin often depend on our schools to access food and care,” said Evers. “We are going to continue working to do everything we can to ensure kids and families have the resources and support they need while schools are closed.”

