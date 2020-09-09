Gov. Evers, DHS announce launch of ‘You Stop the Spread’ campaign

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers and Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm announced Wednesday the launch of a new statewide public health campaign called “You Stop the Spread.”

The multimedia campaign is aimed at encouraging Wisconsin residents to practice safety precautions and physical distancing in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. The campaign’s website features graphics urging people to follow public health guidelines and encourage others to do the same.

“This campaign reminds us of the key actions we need to take: wear a face covering, stay 6 feet apart, stay home when possible, and wash our hands,” Secretary-designee Palm said. “Disease activity is high across the entire state, and You Stop the Spread will reach individuals and communities in every corner of Wisconsin, encouraging us to all work together in taking these actions.”

The campaign also asks for Wisconsinites to share how they’re doing their part via social media with the hashtag #YouStopTheSpread.

“Stopping the spread of COVID-19 depends on all of us doing our part, but each of us have our own reasons that motivate us,” Evers said. “That’s why this campaign features Wisconsinites from across our state, and we hope folks will participate by posting photos to share with friends and neighbors about why you’re doing your part, too, to help stop the spread.”

More information on the campaign can be found on DHS’ website.

