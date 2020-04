Gov. Evers, DHS officials hold briefing on coronavirus moments after stay-at-home extension

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers, Dept. of Health Services officials hold news briefing on coronavirus minutes after the governor extended the state’s Safer at Home order until May 26.

