Gov. Evers, Democrats, WEDC announce up to $1 Million in no-interest loans to support affected Kenosha businesses

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday businesses that suffered damage in Kenosha over the past week will be eligible for up to $20,000 each in no-interest loans to help cover repair costs.

In a statement, Evers said: “These funds will provide immediate aid to the businesses that suffered losses over the past week and serve as a first step toward rebuilding and healing the divisions that have caused so much fear, pain, and devastation. The people, businesses, and community of Kenosha are hurting, but they are strong and are looking to move forward united. We are prepared to be right there with them every step of the way as we rebuild the physical damage and address the critical issues of equity and justice in our communities and state.”

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has allocated up to $1 million in funding for the Disaster Recovery Microloan Program to assist the businesses, according to a news release.

Officials said the loans can be used for cleanup and restoration services; operating expenses; temporary space; payroll; and repair and reconstruction work.

WEDC will partner with the Kenosha Area Business Alliance to administer the loans. Affected businesses are asked to contact KABA directly to access the loans and contact WEDC for information regarding other assistance.

Evers’ announcement comes the same day President Trump is expected to arrive in Kenosha to tour damage from last week’s violence in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Black.

