Gov. Evers declined federal help in Kenosha, White House Chief of Staff says

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers turned down federal help in Kenosha on Tuesday, the White House Chief of Staff told Fox News on Tuesday.

For the third night in a row, protesters gathered in the city to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake. Kenosha police shot Blake seven times in the back on Sunday.

Tuesday night, Evers declared a state of emergency, which allowed state agencies “to provide safety and protection to people of Kenosha and other Wisconsin communities.”

Evers initially deployed the Wisconsin National Guard to Kenosha on Monday. He increased their presence again Tuesday night.

During a Fox News interview Tuesday night, Mark Meadows said “I got on the phone right away, and called the governor, and offered assistance in the form of additional National Guard help.”

Meadows said Evers declined that offer.

“We have National Guard standing by, that if the general for the National Guard needs additional help, we’re there to do it,” Meadows said. “But today, that request was denied by the governor.”

In a tweet Wednesday, President Donald Trump pushed for Evers to deploy more National Guard troops.

Governor should call in the National Guard in Wisconsin. It is ready, willing, and more than able. End problem FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020



Later Tuesday night, two people were killed and another suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting around 11:45 p.m.

