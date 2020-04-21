Gov. Evers declares state of emergency due to elevated wildfire conditions

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency in Wisconsin Tuesday in response to elevated wildfire conditions throughout the state, a release said.

“Our first priority is protecting the people of Wisconsin and this executive order helps us control existing wildfires and use all available state assets to prevent new ones from starting,” Evers said. “With the Wisconsin National Guard, we’ll have the resources we need to appropriately assist in potential wildfire response and recovery efforts.”

There have been 150 wildfires in Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ protection areas this year. The largest fire was 234 acres in Juneau County on April 18. Aircrafts played a role in slowing down the spread of the fire.

The National Weather Service indicates there are conditions conductive to wildfires, including gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry grasses.

Critical fire season in Wisconsin is in spring and generally lasts through May.

Executive Order No. 75 directs state agencies to provide additional personnel and resources to help in wildfire prevention, emergency response and recover operations.

