Gov. Evers declares energy emergency to improve petroleum, propane deliveries during harsh winter

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has declared an energy emergency in response to the below-average temperatures and snow storms limiting the amount of petroleum and propane products being delivered throughout Wisconsin.

Evers signed Executive Order #108 on Thursday. The governor said the order will allow for more efficient delivery of the products shipped by truck, barge and rail.

“Over the past several weeks, Wisconsinites across the state had to brave extremely cold, sub-zero temperatures along with nasty snow and ice storms,” Evers said in a statement. “The health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors depend on access to fuel for home heating, especially at a time when so many of us are avoiding travel and social gatherings because of the pandemic. Guaranteeing that we get petroleum and propane products to these folks right now will continue to help our neighbors remain safe as we enter the next few months of winter.”

The Public Service Commission’s Office of Energy Innovation said numerous petroleum terminals around the state reported limited product supplies for distribution. Roughly 250,000 people in the state rely on propane for home heating, but demand has increased due to the winter weather.

Issuing the order will also provide a 30-day waiver which allows suppliers to catch up from the delays related to slowed rail traffic.

