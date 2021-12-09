Gov. Evers, DATCP announce $30M in funding to fight food insecurity

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers and other state leaders announced Thursday an additional $30 million in funding for statewide hunger relief efforts, bringing the state’s total investment in the cause to $55 million over the course of the pandemic.

Evers, alongside the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) said the new $30 million in funding will be used to make sure Wisconsinites suffering from food insecurity have a reliable place to find their next meal.

“In a state that grows some of the finest products in the world, no kid or family should go hungry,” said Gov. Evers. “As the pandemic continues to affect food security, this investment will help increase access to locally grown and processed food across our state so we can keep working together to ensure every Wisconsin family has food on the table and shelves are stocked.”

Two Wisconsin organizations, Hunger Task Force and Feeding Wisconsin will each be eligible for $15 million to use on food resources, up to $5 million of which can be used to invest in storage and distribution and spend on transportation costs.

“Governor Evers has continued to invest in food security in Wisconsin and has already helped connect producers and processors with those in need of food,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “With this dedicated funding for the Food Security Initiative, dollars will be used to purchase Wisconsin products wherever possible. Through this program, Governor Evers is strengthening Wisconsin’s food security networks and investing in our local Wisconsin farmers and processors.”

