Gov. Evers congratulates Class of 2020 in commencement video

MADISON, Wis. — With schools unable to host traditional graduation ceremonies this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Tony Evers congratulated the Class of 2020 in a commencement video Friday.

Evers noted the challenges that came with staying at home for classes and having an unusual final semester.

“Many of you tackled your last few months of school from home, missing critical time with your friends, classmates, teammates and teachers,” said Evers. “And while this semester is ending on a very different note than any of us could have predicted, that does not change the exceptionalism of this accomplishment.”

Evers went on to celebrate the graduates and shared his excitement for a job well done.

“You all worked hard for years to reach this point and I want you to know that we are proud of you and we celebrate you,” said Evers. “So on behalf of the state of Wisconsin, I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors and congratulations, Class of 2020!”

