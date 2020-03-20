Gov. Evers confirms first 2 deaths in Wisconsin as result of coronavirus

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced that two people have died in Wisconsin as a result of the coronavirus.

According to a news release from Thursday, the first death was a Fond du Lac County man in his 50s. The second death was an Ozaukee County man in his 90s.

“Our hearts go out to all the loved ones affected by these deaths, and to all those suffering from this virus,” said Evers. “We are committed to fighting the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and I want to recognize the hard work and bravery of our nurses, doctors, state health officials and all those on the front lines in the effort to save lives. Together we will get through this historic health challenge.”

