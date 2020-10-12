Gov. Evers calls on Vos, Fitzgerald to meet, discuss COVID-19 response in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has sent a letter to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald asking to meet and discuss the state’s response to COVID-19.

In the letter from Monday, Evers called on the Republican leaders to negotiate future plans for the state. Lawmakers claimed a plan was being drafted in an April brief to the state Supreme Court, but Evers said “no such plan has ever materialized or been offered to me or the people of our state.”

Monday also marks 180 days since the state Legislature passed a bill. Evers said he welcomed Vos and Fitzgerald’s feedback and would like to meet with both of them for further discussion.

“One thing is certain: now is not the time to weaken our state’s response to this virus; now is the time to strengthen it,” Evers said.

Vos and Fitzgerald have yet to respond to the letter.

Today, I sent a letter to Republicans about our state’s response to COVID-19. One thing is certain: now is not the time to weaken our state’s response to this virus; now is the time to strengthen it. You can read the full letter here ⬇️https://t.co/JsXCDhWnIY — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) October 12, 2020

