Gov. Evers announces the launch of community testing events

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday that the State Emergency Operations Center, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Emergency Management and Wisconsin National Guard is working to create community testing events.

According to a release, the events will be in places with a known lack of access to testing or additional testing is needed because of the high rates of COVID-19.

“Taking our lab capacity from the ability to perform zero COVID-19 tests in early March to more than 11,000 tests per day now is one of our success stories here in Wisconsin,” said Evers. “But capacity is not the same as utilization, so we have some work to do to ensure everyone who needs a test is getting one and to understand the full scope of this disease around Wisconsin. The state has been working hard to support local health departments throughout this crisis and we’re pleased to announce that, starting today, our partnership will expand with the creation of community testing events throughout the state.”

Friday, the Wisconsin National Guard will be testing Buffalo and Pepin County with drive-thru testing at the Buffalo County Highway Shop in Alma. Wisconsin residents experiencing symptoms are welcome to the site. If you live around those counties and are experiencing symptoms, you are urged to get tested at the community testing event.

