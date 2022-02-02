Gov. Evers announces more than $20 million in tourism grants

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Popular tourist destinations across Wisconsin got a boost Wednesday after Gov. Tony Evers announced a new round of grants worth more than $20 million.

The governor’s office says the $21.9 million investment is part of the state’s Tourism Capital Investment Grant Program, meant to support Wisconsin’s tourism destinations.

“We’ve prioritized major investments in Wisconsin’s tourism industry, because it’s at the core of our local economies,” Gov. Evers said in a statement Wednesday. “From Green Bay to Hayward to Wisconsin Dells, these capital infrastructure projects will help ensure Wisconsin’s tourism industry—and all the industries that depend on it—continue to be a strong part of our economy.”

The grants are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and range from $29,000 to $3.5 million. Multiple cities, counties, and organizations across southern Wisconsin received grants.

Among the grants given to southern Wisconsin, the American Players Theatre received over $970,000 to fund improvements to the building’s parking lot.

The City of Marshall was awarded $140,000 to repair the World’s Largest Round Barn.

Dane County received $3.2 million to fund improvements to the Alliant Energy Center, including renovations meant to improve operations during the World Dairy Expo and Midwest Horse Fair.

Driftless Development, Inc. was given $119,182 to fund celebrations for the 350th anniversary of the expedition of Father Marquette and Joliet down the Wisconsin River to the Mississippi River in Prairie du Chien.

Friends of the Great Sauk Trail, Inc. received $65,000 to repair a bridge on the trail that crosses the Wisconsin River at Sauk City.

Olbrich Botanical Society, Inc. was awarded $145,650 to improve accessibility at Olbrich Botanical Gardens.

The Village of Oregon received $100,000 to install public art throughout the city.

Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau, Inc. was given $3.5 million to help fund a $5.5 million public entertainment plaza, Elm Street Plaza.

