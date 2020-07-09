Gov. Evers announces nonpartisan commission tasked with drawing impartial electoral maps

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday a new nonpartisan commission tasked with drawing impartial electoral maps in 2021, following the 2020 census.

“If we want fair maps in Wisconsin, then we must look to the people, not politicians,” Evers said in a tweet. “That’s why it’s so important for our next maps to be drawn— not by high-paid lobbyists, partisan party officials, or politicians— but by people like you.”

Evers said The People’s Maps Commission will consist of nine Wisconsinites from each congressional district. Those who are picked to serve on the commission will hold hearings in their districts to inform their map drawing.

I believe, and Wisconsinites do, too, that the people should get to choose their elected officials, not the other way around. When I ran for governor, I promised I would lead the fight for fair, nonpartisan maps, and by golly, we’re going to make good on that promise. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) July 9, 2020

Once the maps have been drawn, they’ll be passed on to the Legislature for consideration.

Evers said that once the Commission is finished with its work he is “hopeful the Legislature will pass The People’s Maps with unanimous, bipartisan support.”

Earlier on Thursday Evers announced three retired judges will be in charge of selecting the members of the Commission.

According to Evers’ announcement, applicants for the Commission can not be a public official, registered as a lobbyist in the last five years or running for elected office. Applicants must be at least 18-years-old and a Wisconsin resident.

Click here to apply for the commission.

