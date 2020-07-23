Gov. Evers announces 155 schools eligible for $46.6M fund

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday millions of dollars worth of funds to help schools significantly affected by the coronavirus pandemic will have the resources they need.

JUST IN: @GovEvers announces that 155 local education agencies (LEAs) are eligible to apply for the $46.6 mil provided to Wisconsin through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund established under the CARES Act. @WISCTV_News3 #News3Now — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) July 23, 2020

In a news release, Evers said 155 local education agencies are eligible to apply for the $46.6 million provided to Wisconsin through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, or GEER Fund, established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also called the CARES act.

“It’s vital to ensure the schools across Wisconsin that are most significantly impacted by COVID-19 have the additional resources they need as they make decisions about how students will learn in the upcoming school year and beyond,” Evers said. “This funding stream will help support students, teachers, and parents who are navigating uncertainty in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Last month Evers announced more than $80 million in financial assistance for K-12 schools and higher education.

Evers’s office outlined eligibility criteria for schools most significantly impacted by COVID-19 based on economic disadvantage, access to personal computing devices, access to internet and students’ score on the English Language Arts Assessment. The eligbility criteria was created based on recommendations from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and in consultation with State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor, Evers said.

Wisconsin’s three tribal schools will also receive the same per pupil payment as the 155 local education agencies, according to the release. The GEER Fund is in addition to the $174.8 million that Wisconsin received through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, Fund.

In a statement, Stanford Taylor said the GEER fund money acknowledges the “impacts of COVID-19 and the costs incurred by public schools as they plan for a safe and equitable return to school.”

Evers office said DPI will provide additional information on how to apply for the funds.

A list of eligible GEER funding for school districts, independent charters and tribal schools is available online here and below: