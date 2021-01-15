Gov. Evers announces extension of statewide mask mandate as vaccine rollout continues

MADISON, Wis. — Governor Tony Evers is issuing a new public health order and extending Wisconsin’s statewide mask mandate for another two months.

The governor made the announcement during a Friday briefing along with the Department of Health Services.

“Folks, I’ve said it before and I’m sure I’ll say it many, many times again, in order for the vaccine to do its job in the months ahead, we have to keep working together to stop the spread of COVID-19 today,” Evers said.

The current order mandating face coverings across the state is set to expire next week. The governor said his new order will extend that requirement for another 60 days as the state works on distributing vaccines.

Details about the new order are expected to be released later on Friday.

The governor also announced that assisted living facilities will be allowed to start getting the vaccine immediately and the state is launching a set of mobile vaccination teams next week.

