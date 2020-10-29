Gov. Evers announces expansion of Wisconsin’s community COVID testing efforts

Motorists line up at a coronavirus testing site at Dodger Stadium Monday, June 29, 2020, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm announced Thursday the expansion of coronavirus testing across Wisconsin.

The governor’s plan includes 71 new free community testing sites that will be available in 56 counties and seven tribal nations.

The sites will be able to test up to 48,000 people each week.

“Testing is a critically important part of our state’s response to this pandemic, and we want to make it easier for those who need a test to get a test,” said Gov. Evers in a statement. “Distance is one barrier that we can do something about, and one of the ways to address this issue is to offer testing in more places.”

According to a news release, each site represents a partnership between the state’s Emergency Operations Center with one local manager per site.

Wisconsin National Guard personnel will also provide some testing support for outbreaks and emerging needs throughout the state.

The new testing sites are funded by the federal CARES Act. More than $500 million in CARES funding has been dedicated by the governor to support Wisconsin’s testing efforts.

A list of testing sites across the state is available on the DHS’ website.

