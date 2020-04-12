Gov. Evers announces alternative care facility at Alliant Energy Center

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced Sunday that an application has been submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to begin development of a second alternative care facility in Wisconsin at the Alliant Energy Center.

According to a release, the facility will be an essential backup facility to ensure Wisconsin’s healthcare system is not overwhelmed

“Wisconsin residents are doing a good job of helping flatten the curve in our state by following the guidelines of our Safer at Home order, but we must continue our efforts to manage the pandemic in order to protect Wisconsinites,” the governor said in a statement.

In a statement, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the county is “proud to partner with Gov. Evers and make our facility available to the state.”

Once approved, the release said the Army Corp of Engineers will sign contracts with a contractor and a number of subcontractors.

More details regarding facility operations, acuity level and patient capacity will be shared as they become available, the release said.

Gov. Evers announced Thursday that the Army Corp of Engineers has started mobilizing at the Exposition Center at the Wisconsin State Fair Park to help develop an alternative care facility.

