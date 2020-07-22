Gov. Evers announces additional cuts to state spending amid COVID-19

Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced an additional cut of $250 million from the state’s spending due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan and the rest of the DOA will work with agencies throughout the state to identify $250 million in cost savings for the current fiscal year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on our nation, state, communities, businesses, and families,” Gov. Evers said. “All state and local governments are now experiencing the difficult balance of providing vital services to residents in crisis while also managing tough fiscal realities. While I am still hopeful that the federal government will adopt further bipartisan proposals to stabilize funding for state and local services, in the face of continued inaction and uncertainty, the unfortunate reality is that we must take these steps and make more significant cuts.”

According to a news release, the decision was made in an effort to make sure the state has enough money for critical services throughout the state as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The decision to cut $250 million in spending comes after Gov. Evers asked the DOA to cut $70 million in spending for the previous fiscal year.

Wednesday afternoon UW System President Tommy Thompson said he is in talks with Gov. Evers to limit cuts to the system’s budget.

“Our universities are doing everything we can to provide in-person classes safely this fall and reductions in state support for the UW System are an obstacle to that work. In addition to providing invaluable educational opportunity, our universities are critical to every regional economy in Wisconsin,” Thompson said in a statement. “We are a vital economic engine and one of the state’s largest employers. The UW System has already borne a disproportionate share of state cuts to date.”

