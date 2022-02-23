Gov. Evers announces $9 million grant for Beloit social innovation center

BELOIT, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers visited Beloit on Wednesday, awarding the city $9 million for the Neighborhood Investment Fund Grant program.

The money will be used for the development of a new social innovation center at Beloit College.

Gov. Evers says the grant funds will also help bolster collaboration between the city, college, and several other community organizations — including the Boys and Girls Club and the NAACP.

“That’s exactly what this grant program was designed to do, because we don’t want to just rebound and recover,” Gov. Evers said. “If we want to see Wisconsin’s families, communities, and economies succeed for years to come, then we need to make those investments today to build long-term sustainable growth for tomorrow.”

Beloit College officials say they are excited to start the project and build new connections with the community.

“What is possible together? Those possibilities become far more extensive, far more substantive, far more exciting, far more creative and 21st century-ish as a result of this amazing grant,” Beloit College president Scott Bierman said.

Bierman added that he cannot wait to work with city planners to develop the idea.

“While the funding comes at a time of need for our community, it also comes at a time of great opportunity for the community and the college,” Bierman said.

