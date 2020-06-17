Gov. Evers announces $80 million in funding for Wisconsin schools, colleges amid pandemic

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announces more than $80 million in financial assistance for Wisconsin’s K-12 schools and higher education institutions on Wednesday.

According to a news release, more than $46 million will go toward K-12 schools, while $37 million goes to higher education partners to assist with challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The release said the funds for K-12 schools comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, which was established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

The higher education funding will be distributed from funding provided to Wisconsin under the CARES Act.

Wisconsin’s tribal colleges will receive $2 million in funding, while the remaining funding goes to the University of Wisconsin, technical college and private, non-profit campuses around the state.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments